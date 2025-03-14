AWG Plans for Groundbreaking of Indonesia’s Maternity and Children Hospital in Gaza on April

Jakarta, MINA – Maemuna Center Indonesia, together with Aqsa Working Group (AWG), is initiating the construction of the Indonesia’s Maternity and Children Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine, as part of efforts to support the recovery of the healthcare system in Gaza following prolonged aggression. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place in April.

This was revealed during a press conference regarding the humanitarian program, held at the Diplomacy Café, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Jakarta, on Friday.

Several prominent figures attended the event, including Director for Middle East Affairs of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahrul Tsani Fathurrahman, Chairman of Aqsa Working Group (AWG), M. Anshorullah, Chairwoman of Maemuna Center Indonesia, Onny Firyanti Hamidi, as well as the Advisor of Maemuna Center Indonesia, and former Minister of Health of Indonesia, Dr. dr. Siti Fadilah Supari.

The humanitarian program has garnered full support from various parties, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Baznas Indonesia, and the Ministry of Health of Palestine.

“According to data from OCHA, or the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 19 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza have been closed due to the impact of Israeli attacks since October 2023. Over 1,000 medical personnel have also become victims,” said Dr. Siti Fadilah Supari in her speech about the situation and infrastructure conditions in Gaza after the genocide.

Chairwoman of Maemuna Center Indonesia, Onny Firyanti Hamidi, stated that the construction of the RSIA Indonesia is not just about building healthcare infrastructure, but also a concrete form of solidarity from the Indonesian people for Palestine.

“This is a concrete step to ensure that women and children in Gaza have access to proper healthcare services,” said Onny.

As part of the preparation for the construction, an advance team will be sent to Gaza at the end of March or early April 2025. This team will conduct a technical survey and ensure the readiness of the hospital’s construction site.

The construction team handling the RSIA project includes Ar. Riza A Chairil, IAI, who has been appointed as the lead architect of the Indonesia RSIA, and Ir. Edy Wahyudi, who previously served as the Site Manager of the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza, will again take on the role of the Head of the RSIA Construction Team. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

