Widespread Solidarity with Palestine is a Sign of Zionist Failure: AWG

Jakarta, MINA – Founder of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur stated that the widespread solidarity with Palestine in the Europe and the United States shows a sign of the failure of Zionist Israel.

“Their various demonstrations against Israel’s crimes against humanity in Palestine show signs of the success of the Palestinian struggle, as well as the failure of the Zionists,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah to MINA on Saturday.

He added that the power of social media supporting the mission of the Palestinian struggle also shows this, and now is indeed the era of Palestinian victory on social media.

He said, the world is now increasingly open, and the falsity of the claims of Jews and their supporters regarding Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque can be clearly seen.

He also highlighted the growing support for non-Muslim students on leading campuses in the United States and Europe, “This shows that the Palestinian issue is not only a religious issue, but also a humanitarian one.”

The world’s citizens are fed up with the evil behavior of the Zionists, who have bombarded the Gaza Strip and killed innocent civilians, he added.

People in various countries want to see a peaceful world, and that peace will be realized if Zionists do not have hegemony, he added.

Records state that the Israeli occupation forces have launched brutal attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023, resulting in the killing of more than 34,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Another 77,300 people were injured due to brutal attacks and lack of basic necessities.

More than six months after the Israeli offensive, much of Gaza has been destroyed, leaving 85 per cent of the enclave’s residents fleeing amid blockades of food, clean water and medicine.

Even now, residents in Gaza refugee camps are threatened with mass starvation due to the lack of aid hampered by the Israeli blockade. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)