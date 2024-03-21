Select Language

Latest
-346 min. agoSudan Appreciates the Role of Zakat dan Humanitarian Aid's BAZNAS in Middle East
-333 min. agoFamilies of Israeli Hostages Demonstrate in Tel Aviv to Reach Deal with Hamas
18 min. agoNetanyahu: Israel Army Prepare to Enter Rafah
6 hours agoPeople of Gaza, Their City may be Destroyed, but Their Faith Remains Steadfast
6 hours agoIsraeli Airstrikes in Gaza Claim Lives of 12 Civilians, Including Children
Slideshow

Families of Israeli Hostages Demonstrate in Tel Aviv to Reach Deal with Hamas

Tel Aviv, MINA – Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to pile pressure on the government to reach an agreement for their release, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dozens of demonstrators blocked a highway in Tel Aviv amid chants demanding a hostage swap deal with Hamas, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

“It’s on you, don’t come back from Qatar without a deal,” reads a sign held by protesters with pictures of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There will be no normal reality while Israeli civilians are languishing in Hamas captivity,” Ayala Metzger, the daughter-in-law of Yoram Metzger, who has been held by Hamas since Oct. 7, said in statements carried by The Times of Israel.

Also Read:  Palestinians Pour into al-Aqsa Mosque Complex for 1st Friday of Ramadan

“The government must do everything to make sure the deal goes through,” she added.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed on Monday in the Qatari capital, Doha, to reach a truce deal in Gaza.

Hamas, which is believed to be holding nearly 130 Israeli hostages, demands an end to Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip in return for any hostage deal with Israel.

A previous deal in November 2023 saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news