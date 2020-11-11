Indonesian President Awards A Honor to Health Workers

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo awarded the Mahaputera Star and Service Star Honors to state and former state officials in the 2014-2019 Working Cabinet as well as medical and health personnel on Wednesday at the State Palace.

The honor of the Mahaputera Star was awarded to 46 people. This gift is based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 118 / TK 2020 which was set on 6 November 2020.

A total of 32 people received the Mahaputera Adipradana Star and 14 people received the Main Mahaputera Star.

On that occasion, President Joko Widodo also bestowed the honorary mark of Bintang Jasa to 25 recipients, based on the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia Number 119 / TK Year 2020 which was set on November 6, 2020.

In details, the Main Service Star is given to two people, the Primary Jasa Star to 14 people, and the Nararya Service Star to 9 people.

Bintang Jasa Pratama recipients include:

1. A Doctor at Bhayangkara Hospital Makassar and RS Awal Bros Almarhumah dr. Bernadette Albertine Francisca.

2. A Doctor at Medistra Jakarta Hospital, the late dr. Ketty Herawati Sultana.

3. Doctor Mohamad Soewandhie Surabaya The late dr. Berkatnu Indrawan Janguk.

4. Nurse at Abdi Waluyo Hospital, Jakarta, the late Nurlaela

The recipients of the Star Jasa Nararya include:

1. Managing Director of Mental Hospital dr. Soeharto Heerdjan Jakarta The late dr. Laurentius Panggabean

2. A Doctor at Duta Indah Jakarta Hospital The late dr. Ratih Purwarini. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)