Indonesian Nahdlatul Ulama Supports Palestinian Independence

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board, KH Yahya Cholil Staquf emphasized NU’s position in supporting Palestine in the conflict with Israel.

NU, continued Gus Yahya, is ready to do whatever it takes to create a better life for Palestinians.

“I want to emphasize that NU has stood by the Palestinian people from the start. NU continues to support the Palestinian people. We continue to make breakthroughs so that the Palestinian people have the opportunity to build a future for them,” said Gus Yahya during the celebration of the 57th Anniversary of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) at the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta on Monday.

Accompanied by the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Dr. Zuhair Al-Shun, Gus Yahya also stated that unity among Palestinian factions is important to give success to efforts to bring about peace.

“This is one of the things that must be fought for going forward. We must put all the subjective interests of each side and focus on thinking about the fate of the Palestinian people,” he said.

For the sake of Palestinian independence, the former spokesman for President Abdurrahman Wahid also highlighted the importance of approaches outside of formal diplomacy.

“The problem we have with Palestine is a very big, old and complex one. From my point of view, there is a big problem that we have to work on, and this work requires more than diplomacy,” said Gus Yahya.

Seeing the level of complexity of the Palestinian-Israeli issue, he urged the government and all parties to seek all existing gaps.

“We have to find out at all costs, every little hole in the wall that stands in the way. No matter how small the hole, we must find it for a better future for Palestinians,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)