Ambassador: Palestine is One, Must Not Be Differentiated

Jakarta, MINA – Ambassador of Palestine to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun stated that Palestine is one in fighting to defend its homeland, fighting against the Israeli Zionist invaders.

“Palestine is one. It cannot be differentiated. “Whether in the West Bank or Gaza, all of them are Palestinian,” said Ambassador Al-Shun when receiving a visit from a delegation from the Al-Fatah Islamic boarding school, at his residence, Jakarta on Tuesday.

Al-Shun conveyed this in response to reports that said only certain factions were fighting against Zionist Israel.

“Those who are fighting against the Israeli occupation are all Palestinian people, not just one faction,” explained Al-Shun.

The Ambassador wants to ensure that the Palestinian people are one unit. Between those in Gaza and the West Bank they are all Palestinians.

The Palestinian-Israeli war has entered its 4th day. The Palestinian fighters bravely penetrated the occupied cities, with rocket attacks that continue to this day on Tuesday.

The number of casualties on the Israeli side has risen to more than 1,000 people, including a large number of officers, soldiers, and members of the Special Units and Shin Bet. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)