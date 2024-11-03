Palestinian Ambassador Appreciates AWG’s Palestine Solidarity Month

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair El Shun said that the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) activities are a form of support for realizing Palestinian independence.

Ambassador Zuhair Al Shun said this when receiving an audience with the Management of the Palestinian Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and the BSP Committee at the Palestinian Embassy, ​​in Jakarta on Thursday.

He also expressed his appreciation to the AWG for being willing to hold special BSP events throughout November.

“I have felt the positive impact of activities like this in previous years. God willing, I will attend the opening of the Palestine Solidarity Month later,” he said.

According to the plan, Ambassador Zuhair El Shun will attend the opening of the BSP as well as the Launching and Review of the Book “Indonesia and Palestine Relations” by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur and Ustadz Ali Farkhan Tsani, at the Al Hamra Hall, Tazkia Mosque, Sentul, Bogor, Monday (4/11).

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of AWG, Yusuf Maulana said that the BSP is held every year and is now entering its 4th year.

BSP Activities

The 2024 BSP Agenda carries the main theme, “The Urgency of Literacy and Education for the Liberation of Baitul Maqdis and the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, with 14 agendas, including:

1. Opening and Launching of the Book of Indonesia-Palestine Relations.

2. Virtual and Digital Baitul Maqdis (Photo exhibition or history of Palestine using VR).

3. Mapping the Al-Quran and Hadith of Baitul Maqdis (Installation of the map of Baitul Maqdis).

4. Baitul Maqdis Festival (Competition).

5. Baitul Maqdis Song Creation Competition (AWG and Mae-C jingle song creation competition).

6. Social Service for Baitul Maqdis.

7. Daurah Baitul Maqdis (held in all AWG Bureaus throughout Indonesia, culminating at the An-Nubuwwa Mosque in Lampung.

8. Sail For Palestine (Raising the Palestinian flag across the Sunda Strait).

9. Pedal to Peace Baitul Maqdis (Big Ride for Al-Aqsa).

10. Roll Call of 1000 Humanitarian Volunteers.

11. Talkshow Millennial Peace Maker Forum.

12. Raising the Indonesian and Palestinian Flags at the Peak of Mount Rinjani, NTB.

13. Serasehan or Discussion Group Forum.

14. Closing of BSP and Grand Launching of the Construction of the Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

