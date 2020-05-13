Indonesian Hospital Volunteers in Gaza Still Work in the Midst of Cold and Foggy Weather

Gaza, MINA – While the cold and foggy weather conditions, Indonesian volunteers who are currently completing the second phase of construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza continue their work.

Through a video shared by one of the volunteers on Tuesday, visible fog around the Indonesian hospital was quite thick with visibility only around 100-200 meters.

“The condition of Gaza on this morning was foggy. Even with the cold and foggy weather, the volunteers continue to carry out the work,” he said.

According to him, Gaza itself should have entered spring, which usually the air has begun to warm. However, during this Ramadan the volunteers still feel the cold weather.

At the end of the video, he asked for prayers to the people of Indonesia so that volunteers continue to be encouraged to complete the construction of the second phase of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza.

“Hopefully, the volunteers will continue to be enthusiastic in carrying out this mandate, please pray,” he concluded.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is the initiation of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) humanitarian organization which in its development collaborates with the Al-Fatah Indonesian Islamic Boarding School. During the second phase of development, 31 volunteers were sent to the Gaza Strip. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)