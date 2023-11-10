Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Strip Operating in the Dark

Gaza, MINA – The Indonesian Hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Palestine, is operating in the dark, after running out of fuel. This has been going on since Friday morning.

“Thursday evening we heard from the Head of the Indonesian Hospital Service that Friday they would regulate the electricity supply at the Indonesian Hospital, only a few rooms would be turned on, the rest would be turned off to save fuel,” said MER-C Volunteer in Gaza, Fikri Rofiul Haq on Saturday.

Fikri said the rooms that still had electricity included the operating room, intensive care, emergency room and water pump.

Hospital administrators also warned a few days ago about a total power outage in all hospital rooms and medical equipment because they no longer have fuel reserves.

“Today, Thursday 9 November 2023, there is only 1,100 liters of diesel left for Indonesian Hospitals and this is only enough for one day. “The Indonesian Hospital will stop completely tomorrow if there is no diesel to run generators as a source of electricity,” said Al Kahlout, Director of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

During the aggression, Israel bombarded public facilities such as hospitals, schools and refugee camps. Israel also continued to carry out attacks around the Indonesian Hospital which caused many victims and be rushed to the Indonesian Hospital. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)