Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

sajadi Editor : Widi - 48 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

4 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that there has been no communication with the Hamas resistance movement regarding plans to accommodate Palestinian detainees deported by Israel.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rolliansyah Soemirat (Roy) emphasized that there is no official communication channel between Indonesia and Hamas on this issue.

“To date, there has been no official diplomatic communication between Indonesia and any related parties concerning this matter,” Roy said in a written statement on Tuesday.

He further stressed that Indonesia has, thus far, communicated exclusively with the Palestinian National Authority regarding the situation.

“The Indonesian government is officially in communication with the Palestinian National Authority, which currently holds governing authority over Palestine,” he explained.

Earlier, Quds Press reported that Hamas was negotiating with several countries, including Indonesia, to accommodate Palestinian detainees extradited by Israel following the ceasefire agreement.

While several countries have reportedly agreed to the request, discussions with Indonesia and Algeria remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, the countries that have agreed to receive the released Palestinian detainees thus far include Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Malaysia. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

