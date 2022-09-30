Indonesian Government Discuss Meningitis Vaccine Scarcity for Umrah Pilgrims

Jakarta, MINA – The Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah (PHU) of the Ministry of Religion, the Directorate General of Disease Prevention and Control (P2P) of the Ministry of Health and representatives of Umrah Travel Organizers (PPIU) held a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed the scarcity of meningitis vaccine, which had an impact on the cancellation of the departure of a number of Umrah pilgrims from Juanda Airport, Surabaya because the Ministry of Health still required Umrah pilgrims to be vaccinated with meningitis first.

In fact, the Director General of Hajj and Umrah Organization, Hilman Latief said the enthusiasm of Indonesian for Umrah is tremendous and always increasing.

“Ministry of Health regulations still require Umrah pilgrims to be vaccinated for meningitis first and PPIUs must obey these regulations,” said Hilman Latief on Wednesday.

“We need a win-win solution from the government and business actors to address this problem so that no pilgrims fail to go to Baitullah,” he continued.

However, Hilman received information, the meningitis vaccine was no longer required by the Saudi Arabian government but this information has not been clarified.

“The Ministry of Religion will coordinate with Saudi Arabia to get clarity of the meningitis vaccine policy there,” he explained.

Regarding Umrah pilgrims in Surabaya who fail to go to Baitullah, Secretary of the Directorate General of P2P, Yudhi Pramono ensured that his staff at the Port Health Office were always ready to serve Umrah pilgrims.

He made an effort so there would be no more pilgrims who fail to go to Baitullah due to the unpreparedness of Port officers in providing services.

Regarding the scarcity of vaccines, he will consult with the Director General of P2P Maxi Rein Rondonuwu to issue policies and provide the best solution to anticipate the scarcity of the Meningitis vaccine.

“We ask PPIU to continue to comply with the regulations of the Indonesian government and the Saudi Arabian government regarding the Umrah pilgrimage procedures,” he said.

Previously, the Consul for Hajj at the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah, Nasrullah Jasam said his party continued to coordinate intensively with the Saudi Arabian authorities and several other parties.

On September 20, Nasrullah met with the Deputy Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Abdul Aziz Wazzan to discuss the meningitis vaccine.

“At that time, Abdul Aziz Wazzan said the meningitis vaccine was not mandatory and he had also clarified that statement with other Saudi authorities,” Nasrullah explained.

In addition to asking for information from Abdul Aziz Wazzan, Nasrullah asked officials from the Indian Consulate and the administrator of the Hajj and Umrah Muassasah in Makkah about the meningitis vaccine and both parties said, it was not mandatory. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)