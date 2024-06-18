120 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Died in Holy Land, Mecca

Mecca, MINA – Member of the Media Center of the Ministry of Religion, Widi Dwinanda, announced that at the peak of the second day of the Hajj on Monday there were 120 Indonesian pilgrims who died in the Holy Land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“To date, there are 120 recorded regular Hajj pilgrims who have died in the Holy Land with details; 3 people died at the airport, 18 people in Medina, 87 people in Makkah and 9 people in Arafah. “There were 8 special pilgrims who died,” said Widi, his nickname, in an official statement from the Ministry of Religion in Jakarta.

Widi explained a series of activities in the holy land on the second peak day in Mina, Mecca, pilgrims performing the Ula, Wustha and Aqabah pilgrimage.

Hajj Organizing Officers (PPIH) have set the departure time for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims on 11 Zulhijah, namely Monday (17/6), 05.00 – 11.00 WAS, 11.00 – 17.00 WAS, and 17.00 – 00.00 WAS.

Between these times, the congregation can adjust the time of the lontar in the afternoon or evening taking into account whether the weather conditions are not hot or cooler.

“PPIH reminds the congregation to comply with the specified Jumrah ejection time. “The schedule is determined to minimize potential risks amidst the density of pilgrims in the Jumrah ejection area, and simply for the safety of the congregation,” explained Widi.

According to him, PPIH has placed officers around the Jumrah pilgrimage area to help direct and ensure that Indonesian Hajj pilgrims carry out the Jumrah pilgrimage safely.

Widi appealed to the congregation to always be in their team or group when departing from the Mina tent to the Jamarat and when returning.

“When going back to the tent, make sure you are on the right path. Don’t go against the flow of the congregation, because there is a potential for collision. “Follow the directions of the officer, team leader or group leader,” she said.

He advised, when the congregation will carry out the Jumrah pilgrimage activity, make sure to bring drinks to maintain body hydration. Bring personal identification in the form of a passport, visa, wrist bracelet, and group identification that is easily recognized by other colleagues.

“Encourage congregations to help each other if other congregations encounter difficulties. “Don’t hesitate to ask for help from officers who are on full alert along the Jamarat route,” she said.

While in Mina, Widi said that the congregation should focus on carrying out worship activities by increasing dhikr, remembering and getting closer to Allah, glorifying Asma Allah, both by performing takbir, reading the Al-Quran, monotheism sentences, and other wirids.

“If there is no urgent need, the congregation should remain in the tent. Try to wear a mask while outside the tent, considering that the Mina area is dense and dusty. “Know the identity and route to each tent well so you don’t get lost,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)