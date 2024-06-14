Millions of Hajj Pilgrims Move to Mina

Makkah, MINA – Millions of Hajj pilgrims in ihram clothing began to travel to the tent city of Mina on Thursday evening.

The holy city of Makkah reverberated with the chanting of the talbiyah, “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik” (I fulfill Your call, O Allah).

A large number of domestic Hajj pilgrims joined Tarwiah Day, Friday, 8 Dzulhijjah, to stay overnight (mabit) in the sprawling tent city of Mina to mark the start of this year’s Hajj. Saudi Gazette reported.

Next, the Hajj pilgrims perform wukuf at Arafah, Saturday 9 Dzulhijjah, as the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage.

In Mina, which is located 7 km northeast of the Grand Mosque, Makkah City, Hajj pilgrims perform midday, Asar, Maghrib, Isha and Fajr prayers.

Mina is located within the boundaries of the Grand Mosque, in a valley surrounded by mountains on the north and south sides, which is occupied only during the Hajj season.

Mina borders Jamrat Al-Aqaba on the Makkah side, and Wadi Muhasser on the Muzdalifah side.

The Saudi authorities have mobilized all human and material resources to make the Hajj pilgrimage a successful one. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)