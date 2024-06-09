50 Indonesian Invited to King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud’s Guest Hajj Pilgrims this year

Jakarta, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited 50 Indonesian citizens to perform the Hajj this year.

“There are 50 of them, these are of course guests of Allah, guests of King Salman, they are chosen and appropriate to carry out worship,” said the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia, Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Mudi when sending off the Indonesian Hajj pilgrims invited by King Salman in Jakarta on Saturday.

Faisal hopes that all Hajj pilgrims can carry out their pilgrimage well and return to their countries safely.

The invited Hajj quota is included in the total Hajj quota for Indonesia for 2024 which reaches 241,000 pilgrims.

Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani is one of the Indonesian citizens selected to be King Salman’s Guest Hajj Pilgrim in 2024.

In particular, Sri Mulyani expressed her thanks to King Salman and the government of Saudi Arabia.

“God willing, yes. “Thank you for the invitation,” said Sri Mulyani who was also present at the release of the Hajj Pilgrim Guest King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Apart from Sri Mulyani, there were a number of figures and officials such as Deputy Chairman of PBNU KH Zulfa Mustofa, Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion Kamaruddin Amin, Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andy Rahmianto, and Head of Education and Training at the Istiqlal Mosque, Farid F Saenong.

During the release, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno and the Chairman of PBNU, KH Yahya Cholil Staquf, were also present. Apart from that, there were ambassadors from friendly countries, such as the Ambassadors of Morocco and Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

