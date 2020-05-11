Indonesian Government Awaits Certainty of Hajj Until May 20

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religion is awaiting confirmation of the holding of Hajj in 1441H/2020 from the Government of Saudi Arabia until May 20, 2020 or at the end of the month of Ramadan.

“We propose the final deadline to wait for the certainty of the Hajj Holding of 1441 H/2020 from the Government of Saudi Arabia is on May 20, 2020 or at the end of Ramadan in 1441 AH, before Saudi Arabia takes a summer vacation until the second week of June 2020,” said Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi in a joint working meeting with Commission VIII Indonesian House of Representatives virtually on Monday, May 11.

Related to the actual issues, the Deputy Minister presented the scenario of implementation of the Hajj in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic along with the potential impacts that might arise and its mitigation plans.

According to the Deputy Minister, his party is preparing a contingency plan for the implementation of the Hajj.

One of the stages is to design a scenario for the implementation of the Hajj whose implementation is getting closer. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)