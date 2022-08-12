Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukrainian Ambassador, Due to Questions on Foreign Policy

Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Teuku Faizasyah (Screenshot of Zoom Meeting)

Jakarta – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia, Vasyl Hamianin regarding his post on social media questioning Indonesia’s foreign policy.

Hamianin questions position of Indonesia who criticized Israel for attacking Gaza, but did not condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“On August 9, the Director General of Amerop summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador to convey his displeasure and condemnation of the post in question on the social media of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which questioned Indonesia’s foreign policy,” said Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Teuku Faizasyah in a press release, Thursday afternoon.

Faizasyah regretted what the Ukrainian Ambassador did because it was inappropriate when carrying out his country’s diplomatic mission by commenting on and questioning the policies of the Indonesian government.

“It is against the rules and the diplomatic mission for commenting on and questioning the policies of the Indonesian government,” said Faizasyah.

Faizasyah emphasized that the post was unacceptable, hurting the feelings of the Indonesian people.

On August 7, 2022, the Ukrainian Ambassador in his social media account posted a screenshot of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ tweet condemning the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, Palestine, for three days last week.

Then, Hamianin questioned the Foreign Ministry’s post condemning the Israeli attack with the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“What about the strong condemnation of the brutal attacks in Ukraine over the past 5 months? And the death of hundreds if not thousands of children, including Muslim children?” Hamianin wrote. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)