Indonesian Foreign Minister to Deliver an Oral Statement at ICJ Regarding Israeli Occupation on Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi will deliver an oral statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Previously on January 17 2023, the UN General Assembly requested legal advice from the ICJ regarding the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and actions in occupied Palestine, including East Jerusalem.

“Regarding this request, the ICJ has invited UN member countries to provide input on legal views,” said Retno in a press statement in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Responding to this request, she continued, from the start Indonesia had decided that it would actively participate in helping provide input on legal views to the ICJ.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained that the input consisted of two things, namely, first, written statement which Indonesia had submitted to the ICJ in July 2023. Second, an oral statement would be delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs on 19 February 2024 at the ICJ Headquarters Den Hagg, Netherlands.

Retno emphasized that, although not yet a party to the Genocide Convention,

Indonesia has provided support to South Africa to complain about Israel’s violations of the Genocide Convention at the ICJ.

“The essence of everything Indonesia does is to look for all possible ways to continue providing support for the struggle of the Palestinian people,” he stressed. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)