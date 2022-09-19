Indonesian Foreign Minister Meets UN Secretary General in New York

New York, MINA – Starting the series of High Level Week (HLW) of the 77th UN General Assembly (SMU) in New York, United States, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi om Sunday held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The meeting with the UN Secretary General discussed various global issues of mutual concern, including the Indonesian Presidency at the G20.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister explained about the preparations for the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16, 2022. She expressed his appreciation for the confirmation of the presence of the UN Secretary General at the summit later. Retno also conveyed the importance of the G20 Summit being able to produce concrete cooperation that is beneficial for the world.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also exchanged ideas regarding the development of Myanmar. Both have the same concerns and disappointments towards the Myanmar Military Junta which has not shown its commitment to the 5 Points of Consensus (5PC) which has been mandated by the ASEAN Leaders, April 2021.

The Secretary General of the United Nations reiterated his support for the 5PC ASEAN. Communication and coordination between Indonesia and the United Nations will intensify considering that Indonesia will become the Chair of ASEAN in 2023.

​The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opens on September 13, 2022. High Level Week (HLW) will take place from September 20-26, 2022 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States. This year’s HLW theme is “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)