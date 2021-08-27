Indonesian FM Meets with Taliban Representatives in Qatar

Doha, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with representatives of the Taliban Political Office in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister conveyed three important things to the Taliban during the meeting.

“Inclusive governance in Afghanistan, respect for women’s rights and ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorist organizations and activities,” said the Foreign Minister in his social media account on Friday.

In addition, Retno said she also met the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha.

The two discussed issues related to the evacuation, security and future of Afghanistan.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also held a dialogue with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha.

“We discussed many issues related to the future of Afghanistan,” said Retno.

In a meeting with the Qatari Foreign Minister, Retno reiterated the importance of the three points as conveyed to the Taliban.

The Taliban movement took control of Afghanistan after taking the capital Kabul on August 15, forcing the Afghan president and other top officials to leave the country.

The unexpected power struggle sparked chaos among those seeking to flee Afghanistan, including civilians assisting foreign troops or groups. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)