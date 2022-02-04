Indonesian Defense Minister Receives Honorary Visit of Palestinian Ambassador

Jakarta – Indonesian Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto received an honorary visit from the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair S.M. Al Shun in Jakarta on Thursday.

On that occasion, Defense Minister Prabowo stated that the support of the Indonesian people for the independence of Palestine is a constitutional mandate contained in the preamble to the 1945 Constitution which rejects all forms of colonialism in the world.

During the visit, the Palestinian Ambassador also expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian government and people for their consistency in supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people.

The meeting also discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various strategic fields, such as health, education, and the economy.

Previously, at the Dialogue Forum “The 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021” in Bahrain, 20 November 2021, Defense Minister Prabowo emphasized that Indonesia is fully committed to supporting peace in Palestine.

Defense Minister Prabowo also emphasized Indonesia’s commitment to support a peaceful resolution that includes a two-state solution for Palestine and Indonesia is very willing to help in efforts to improve the prospects for such a solution. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)