Indonesia Ready to Build Field Hospital in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto stated that Indonesia is ready to evacuate victims, build a field hospital and send more medical personnel to Gaza.

It was what the Minister of Defense said when speaking at a high-level conference regarding Gaza in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

In a high-level forum held by Egypt, Jordan and the United Nations, Prabowo also said that Indonesia was ready to increase its contribution to supporting UNRWA’s work in Gaza.

“We are ready to significantly increase our contribution to UNRWA (UN Agency for Refugees in Palestine), as well as other needed humanitarian assistance. “We are also ready to deploy more medical personnel, build a field hospital (RS) to operate in Gaza,” said Prabowo when speaking on behalf of Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the event.

“We are also ready to once again deploy hospital aid ships, and mobilize all existing air defense equipment to participate in airdropping aid if needed,” continued Prabowo.

During the event, the Minister of Defense continued that Indonesia was willing to evacuate 1,000 patients, namely war victims, and treat them in Indonesia.

“The 1,000 patients will be treated in Indonesian hospitals, and will be returned to Gaza when the situation there returns to normal,” said Prabowo.

Not only thaDefense Minister Prabowo also stated that Indonesia was willing to evacuate children, especially those who lost their parents from Gaza to Indonesia.

“They will receive post-traumatic treatment, we will also send them to school, then they will return to Gaza when the situation returns to normal,” said Prabowo.

Apart from the various assistance that Indonesia is ready to provide to the Palestinian people in Gaza, Prabowo emphasized that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza can only stop when Israel and Palestine agree on a two-state solution so that both can live side by side.

“Only with a two-state solution can this conflict end,” said Prabowo closing his speech.

The Gaza-related summit in Amman, Jordan, was held at the initiative of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, and UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres.

The summit was attended by leaders of a number of countries, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and top officials from Iraq, Lebanon, Japan, Rwanda, Australia, Mozambique, the European Union, Cyprus, Germany, the European Commission, the UK and Northern Ireland. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)