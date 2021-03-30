Indonesia, Japan Agree to Continue Defense Cooperation

Photo: Public Relations of the Secretariat General of the Ministry of Defense

Tokyo, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to continue consultations on defense and technology cooperation and hold a military to military dialogue.

It is the result of the meeting of the two Defense Ministers on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

Defense Minister Prabowo visits Japan with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to attend the 2 + 2 Meeting, Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two Defense Ministers also exchanged views on regional security issues.

The Japanese Defense Minister expressed concern regarding China’s new policy to allow Coast Guard ships to shoot foreign ships entering its territory.

Meanwhile, Prabowo encouraged the use of diplomacy and dialogue in solving problems between countries.

Meanwhile, regarding the situation in Myanmar, the two Defense Ministers expressed deep concern over the current situation.

Prabowo and Kishi also emphasized the intention of the two countries to work closely together on this issue. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)