Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia, Turkey Strengthen Cooperation, Military Drone Factory to be Built

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

2 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and Turkey are strengthening their strategic defense cooperation with plans to establish a military drone factory. Member of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Oleh Soleh, expressed full support for this initiative, which is expected to enhance Indonesia’s primary defense equipment system (Alutsista) and position both countries as key players in the global defense industry.

The collaboration covers various aspects, including defense industry cooperation between the Indonesian Ministry of Defense and the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, as well as the construction of a drone factory through a joint venture between Republikorp and Baykar. Additionally, agreements have been made in broadcasting between the Turkish Radio Television Corporation (TRT) and Indonesia’s public radio LPP RRI, and journalistic cooperation between Anadolu Ajansı (AA) and Indonesia’s national news agency Antara.

Oleh Soleh emphasized the importance of this project for strengthening the national defense industry. He pointed out that drones have become a crucial military technology worldwide, and Indonesia must take this initiative seriously.

“Drones are now an advanced weapon widely used by major powers. We must take this plan seriously,” he stated in a written statement on Monday (February 17), as quoted by Parlementaria.

Also Read: IRI Indonesia, PJMI Forge Partnership for Tropical Forest Protection and Climate Action

The legislator from West Java XI is optimistic that Indonesia-Turkey relations will grow stronger following the meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He believes the establishment of the military drone factory will not only benefit both nations but also provide Indonesia with an opportunity to develop competitive defense technology. 

“We fully entrust the government with the scheme and location of the factory. However, if the private sector is involved, a comprehensive study and thorough preparation are necessary,” he added.

Apart from strengthening Alutsista, the project is also expected to enhance the quality of Indonesia’s defense human resources. Oleh Soleh stressed that all these efforts must lead to the improvement of Indonesia’s minimum essential force as part of its long-term defense strategy.

The bilateral meeting between Prabowo and Erdoğan resulted in 13 agreements across various sectors, including defense. Through this collaboration, Indonesia and Turkey have the potential to play a greater role in the global military landscape.[]

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

