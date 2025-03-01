SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)

Washington, MINA – The US on Friday approved a potential $3 billion foreign military sale to Israel, the State Department said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The department notified Congress of the sales, which include ammunition, guidance equipment and Caterpillar D9 bulldozers, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The bulk of the dealworth $2.04 billion, includes 35,529 MK 84 or BLU-117 multipurpose bomb bodies and 4,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads.

Another $675.7 million package includes MK 83 and BLU-110 bomb bodies and JDAM guidance kits, with deliveries expected to begin in 2028.

Also Read: Rohingya Refugees Could Face Famine amid Dramatic Aid Cuts: UNHCR

Israel will also receive Caterpillar D9R and D9T bulldozers for $295 million, with deliveries in 2027.

The Trump administration has justified the sales as vital to Israel’s defense and as a deterrent to regional threats, saying it is in the U.S. national interest to help Israel.

The latest sale comes as the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement was set to expire Saturday night, with negotiations for the next phase underway in Cairo. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

News Channel

