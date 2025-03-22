SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Photo: Reuters

Washington, MINA – The White House confirmed on Thursday that US President Donald Trump “fully supports” Israel’s continuation of military operations in Gaza, including air strikes and ground offensives, and holds Hamas responsible for the ongoing violence, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt responded to a query regarding Trump’s stance on a potential ceasefire in Gaza, stating that the president “fully supports Israel and the IDF” (Israel Defense Forces) and the recent actions taken.

Leavitt further emphasized that President Trump had made it clear to Hamas that it would “pay a heavy price” if it fails to release the hostages taken during the conflict.

Earlier in the day, the White House acknowledged that Israel had consulted the Trump administration before launching a series of large-scale air strikes on Gaza, resulting in the deadliest day of bombing since the escalation of violence in October 2023.

Also Read: Houthi Missile Hits Tel Aviv, 13 Israeli Citizens Injured

The spokesperson reiterated that President Trump has made it clear that Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, and any group or nation that seeks to terrorize not only Israel but also the United States will face severe consequences. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Denounces Arrest, Calls Himself a ‘Political Prisoner’

