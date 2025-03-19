SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Protest Outside UK Government Headquarters in Solidarity with Gaza

Solidarity with Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
London, MINA – Thousands of people on Tuesday gathered outside the British government headquarters in London, including many Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims, to protest Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza, Palinfo reported.

Despite the protest coinciding with Iftar, participants were determined to rally against the ongoing violence and to demand that the UK government stop supplying weapons to Israel’s occupying forces.

The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain in collaboration with the UK Palestine Coalition, brought together several advocacy groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Friends of Al-Aqsa, and the Muslim Association of Britain.

Prominent speakers at the rally included Fares Amer from the Palestinian Forum in Britain, Ben Jamal from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Alex from Stop the War Coalition, Janine Hourani from the Palestinian Youth Movement, and Yasmine Adam from the Muslim Association of Britain.

Adnan Hmidan, Deputy Chair of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, expressed frustration over the UK government’s failure to act on Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s recent remarks condemning the blockade on Gaza.

While Lammy’s statement was seen as insufficient, Hmidan noted that the government failed to take real action and did not uphold even this weak condemnation.

He also reminded British officials that Israel continues to violate ceasefire agreements, and its latest actions in Gaza demonstrate a blatant disregard for commitments.

Despite a heavy police presence, protesters remained resolute, pledging to continue the pressure on the UK government until a clear stance is taken on Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

