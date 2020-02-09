Indonesian Parliament Asks the Government to Cooperate in Making Drones with Turkey

Selangor, MINA – Chairman of the Indonesian Parliamentary Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) Fadli Zon asked the Indonesian government to cooperate in making drones (unmanned aircraft) with Turkey.

Turkey, said Fadli, had made The Bayraktar TB2 drone which is a high-tech drone.

“I have just seen Turkey’s defense technology being extremely advanced, especially they can create drones of very advanced quality,” Fadli said while attending the Parliamentary Conference for Al-Quds in Selangor, Malaysia, on Saturday, was quoted as saying from Anadolu Agency (AA).

According to Fadli, Indonesia can learn from Turkey in developing the defense industry, especially unmanned aircraft technology.

“I have told the Minister of Defense that maybe Indonesia can buy first as well as transfer technology from Turkey,” he explained.

Fadli said that Turkey is a country that is friendly with Indonesia in various international forums such as D-8 and MIKTA, and the OIC.

“This relationship must be maintained, expanded, and improved, including in trade relations,” he said. (T / RE1)

