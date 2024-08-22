Parliament Considers Public Opinion Before Resuming Meeting on Regional Election Bill

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Sufmi Dasco Ahmad stated that the institution will consider public opinions before resuming the plenary meeting on the Bill for the Fourth Amendment to Law No. 1 of 2015, or the Regional Election Bill.

“Yes, we will monitor the developments and hold a meeting. The DPR is a representative body of the people, and we will certainly consider public aspirations,” said Dasco at the DPR/MPR Building in Jakarta on Thursday, responding to the significant public opposition to the discussion of the bill, as reported by Indonesia’s national news Agency Antara.

Dasco emphasized that the DPR will adhere to the rules and procedures of plenary meetings to ensure democratic decision-making. One indication of the DPR’s compliance with these regulations is the postponement of the Regional Election Bill discussion, initially scheduled for Thursday.

He explained that the plenary meeting was postponed due to insufficient quorum, with only 86 members initially present, including 10 from the Gerindra faction. By the time the meeting was called to order, 89 members were present.

However, after a 30-minute recess, the number of participants still did not meet the 50 percent plus one requirement out of the 575 DPR members.

Dasco could not specify when the plenary meeting would be rescheduled, stating briefly, “We will follow the applicable rules.”

Previously, the DPR was scheduled to hold a plenary meeting with a single agenda: deciding on the Bill for the Fourth Amendment to Law No. 1 of 2015, or the Regional Election Bill, on Thursday morning.

The plenary meeting was initially set for 9:30 AM WIB in the Plenary Room, Nusantara II Building, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta.

The agenda invitation read: “Discussion at Level II / Decision on the Bill for the Fourth Amendment to Law No. 1 of 2015 concerning the Establishment of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law No. 1 of 2014 on the Election of Governors, Regents, and Mayors into Law.”

The invitation indicated that no other bills were listed for discussion besides the Regional Election Bill.

The notice, dated Wednesday (August 21), mentioned that the plenary meeting was scheduled following the second amendment to the DPR RI’s session agenda for the 2024–2025 Legislative Year, as decided in a consultation meeting replacing the DPR RI’s Consultation Body meeting on August 20, 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

