Indonesian Covid-19 Update on May 18: 18,010 Cases, 4,324 Cured

Jakarta, MINA – The number of positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Indonesia until Monday has reached 18,010 cases. Of that number, 4,324 people are cured, and 1,191 others died.

“496 new cases, total of 18,010 cases,” was quoted from the official page of the Task Force for the Acceleration of Handling Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the number of people monitored (ODP) until yesterday reached 270,876 people and patients under surveillance (PDP) to 35,800 people. The data was taken from 34 provinces and 387 districts/cities in the country. (T/RE1)

