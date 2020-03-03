Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah Gives Three Schemes for Refunding Umra Visa Fee

Jakarta, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s policy to temporarily suspend access to its country has an impact on delaying the departure of the Umra pilgrims. The continued impact of the policy is related to visas already issued.

Consul Hajj Jeddah Consulate Endang Jumali said that the Government of Saudi Arabia had made three schemes to refund the Umra visa fee. Quoted from the official page of the Ministry of Religion on Tuesday, March 3.

“The Saudis impose three schemes in managing the Umra visa fee refunds affected by their policies,” Endang Jumali explained through his written statement.

The first scheme, said Endang, for pilgrims who apply for an Umra visa through an e-Visa application, the visa fee will be refunded automatically through the relevant account when he submits a refund can be applied.

Second, for pilgrims who apply for a visa through travel, the refund will be made through a travel account at the time the travel concerned makes a return application applied for e-visa.

“Third, this refund applies to those who apply for a visa before the temporary suspension policy is issued and has not yet departed,” said Endang.

“I hope Umra pilgrims whose visa processing mechanism is carried out through the Umra Pilgrimage Organizers or PPIU, coordinate with each PPIU related to returning visa fees,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)