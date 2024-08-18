Indonesian Constitution Day Calls for an End to Israeli Occupation of Palestine (photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands gathered at the Horse Statue area in Monas, Central Jakarta on Sunday, August 18, 2024, for a demonstration entitled “Anti-Colonial Colonial Constitution Rally.”

Organized by the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARIBP), the event aimed to celebrate Indonesian Constitution Day and call for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine.

According to MINA, participants were seen wearing Palestinian-themed attire, including flags, headbands, and shirts. Attendees come from various regions in Greater Jakarta, with some traveling from Karawang, West Java, and Semarang, Central Java.

Many participants wore headbands with the slogan “Free Palestine.” Children and teenagers also joined the rally with their families.

Police personnel were present to manage the event and assist with traffic control.

Traffic around the rally site was congested, particularly on Budi Kemuliaan Street leading to the Horse Statue. Meanwhile, traffic on Medan Merdeka Selatan Street was closed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)