Indonesian Civil Organization Hold Solidarity Action for Palestine in Front of US Embassy in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of demonstrators of Solidarity for the Defense of Al-Aqsa and Palestine held a peaceful demonstration in front of the United States Embassy, ​​Jalan Merdeka Selatan, Central Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

Based on the monitoring of MINA reporter at the location. The crowd packed the front page of the US Embassy to deliver speeches in defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

AWG supervisor Ustaz Wahyudi KS and Chairman of the MER-C Presidium dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad were asked to give speeches at the action.

The masses came from a joint group of humanitarian organizations, OKP Islam, such as the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), MER-C, OIC Youth Indonesia, KAHMI, to the Indonesian Solidarity Action for Palestinian Independence (Solid).

Participants wore a number of attributes ranging from a turban, a cap that symbolizes the Palestinian flag and the Indonesian flag.

The masses also carried and waved banners in the form of flags, billboards, and posters condemning Israel.

The protesters urged the UN to hold accountable for the aggression and escalation carried out by the Zionist-Israel against Palestine and to impose sanctions for the crimes against humanity they have committed.

A ceasefire between Palestine and Israel mediated by Egypt was agreed by the parties starting Friday in the morning after 11 days of attacks.

The series of acts of violence and Zionist aggression began on 26 Ramadan 1442/7 May 2021, after Israeli soldiers attacked worshipers who were praying tarawih and itikaf at the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Qibli Mosque inside the Palestinian Al-Aqsa Complex with stun grenades, bullets. rubber and tear gas, for three consecutive days.

Palestinian youths fought back by pelting Israeli soldiers with stones and glass bottles. More than 200 tarawih worshipers were injured in connection with the violence and brutal actions of the Israeli army.

The devotion of Muslim Palestinians in the City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) in carrying out religious practices since the beginning of Ramadan has been harassed by the Israeli army with various intimidations and provocations: prohibiting the call to prayer, prohibiting breaking the fast (iftar) in the Al-Aqsa complex, seizing food for breaking the fast and other provocative actions.

In response to the attack, Hamas, the Palestinian faction that leads the Gaza Strip, along with other resistance movements issued an ultimatum that Israel has until 6pm (10 May 2021) to withdraw its troops from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Shortly after the ultimatum deadline ended, Hamas and the resistance movement in Gaza fired a number of rockets into Israeli territory. Israel retaliated by carrying out air strikes on Gaza.

Israeli warplanes have bombed dozens of sites in the Gaza Strip since Monday night after the Palestinian resistance movement fired several rockets at Israel and the occupied territories in response to attacks by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Jerusalem, especially at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

In addition, Israel has broadened its response by carrying out air strikes from its warplanes, ground attacks from its arteries, as well as by sea with its warships, targeting dozens of civilian objects, women and children, and bombarding densely populated areas, which include war crimes under the Rome Statute. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)