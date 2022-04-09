Indonesia Votes Abstain in UN Voting on Russia’s Suspension at the Human Rights Council

Geneva, MINA – Special Emergency Session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the suspension of Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council. Indonesia voted to abstain from voting on the resolution.

The resolution entitled “Suspension of the Rights of Membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council” was adopted by vote, and received support from 93 countries. 24 countries refused, and 58 countries abstained, including Indonesia.

As quoted from a press release from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saturday (, in an explanation of the vote, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations, Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir, emphasized that those responsible for human rights violations in Ukraine must be held accountable and brought to court.

Therefore, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry which was established by the Human Rights Council in Geneva, through Resolution 49/1, on 4 March 2022, must be supported and given access to be able to carry out its mandate.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry needs to be given the opportunity to work objectively and transparently, and to report its findings.

The UN General Assembly needs to be careful and not deprive its members of the legal rights before having all the facts.

The UN General Assembly must not create negative precedents that could undermine its credibility as an honorable body.

Indonesia also calls on all parties to stop violence and make every effort to create peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

This is the only way that can stop the suffering and death toll in Ukraine. At the same time to prevent the severity of the impact of this war on a wider scale.

At the end of his statement, the Deputy Director of the Republic of Indonesia for the United Nations again called, “We must stop the war… I repeat, we must stop the war now. Otherwise we will all suffer.” (T/RE1)

