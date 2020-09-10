Indonesia Urges Myanmar to Repatriate Rohingya Refugees

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia urges Myanmar, with the help of ASEAN countries, to solve the humanitarian problems so that repatriation can be carried out voluntarily, safely and with dignity.

“For Indonesia, Myanmar is home of our Rohingya brothers and sisters, and they must continue to be protected,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers (AMM) Meeting on Wednesday virtually.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also conveyed that Indonesia on Sunday acceptance 296 Rohingya residents who previously 99 people came to Aceh on June 24, 2020.

“Indonesia did it based on humanitarian considerations to accommodate them temporarily,” Retno said.

However, Retno continued, Indonesia emphasized that the main problem or core issue of this situation must be resolve.

Moreover, Indonesia emphasizes the importance of cooperation to fight trans-border crimes, including people smuggling, because it is suspected that Rohingya are also victims of trans-border crimes. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)