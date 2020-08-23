Indonesia-UAE Develop COVID-19 Test Artificial Intelligence Technology

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Saturday said, PT Indo Farma is currently collaborating with G42, an United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s company regarding to test kit using laser and artificial intelligence technology to detect COVID-19 virus.

“The technology, we believe could support tracing more quickly and economic activities safely,” said Retno in joint press breading with Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir after meeting with G42 company’s leaders in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, said Retno, we not only discussed about current cooperation but also a more strategic long-term cooperation.

For instance, about joint research using artificial intelligence not only to detect COVID-19 virus but also other diseases.

Then, we talked about the distribution of Indonesian pharmaceutical products to the middle east’s markets, Africa and other regions.

Meanwhile, according to the Foreign Minister, G42’s leaders responded positively to the proposals and will continue communication and even visit Indonesia as soon as possible.

In addition, G42 is also collaborating with PT Kimia Farma regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

G42 is committed to providing 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2020 to Indonesia.

Indonesia also sent a team of reviewers to closely monitor the implementation of the third phase of the clinical trial of the vaccine candidate in collaboration with G42 with a company from China Sinovac.

“In the future, the triangular cooperation between Indonesa-G42-Sinovac is also agreed in principle,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

Group 42 or G42 is an artificial intelligence based the UAE health technology company that is actively involved in the research, development and distribution of Covid-19 testing and treatment applications. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)