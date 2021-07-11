Indonesia to Expand Implementation of Emergency Activity Restriction in 15 Cities

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government will expand the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) policy in 15 districts/cities outside Java and Bali starting on Monday 12 July 2021.

“This regulation will take effect on July 12, 2021 until July 20, 2021. It is locked for 15 regencies/cities and will be monitored on a daily basis so that developments can be well anticipated,” said the Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Chair of the COVID-19 Handling Committee and National Economic Recovery (KPCPEN) Airlangga Hartarto as quoted from the website of the Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia on Sunday.

Details of the 15 regencies/cities that the Emergency PPKM applies are Bukittinggi City, Padang City, and Padang Panjang City (West Sumatra); Medan City (North Sumatra), Batam City and Tanjungpinang City (Riau Islands); City of Bandar Lampung (Lampung); Pontianak City and Singkawang City (West Kalimantan); Berau Regency, Balikpapan City, and Bontang City (East Kalimantan); Mataram City (West Nusa Tenggara); and Sorong City and Manokwari Regency (West Papua).

The regulation of restrictions on community activities in the 15 regions is determined in accordance with and in line with the Emergency PPKM that applies in Java-Bali.

According to Airlangga, the implementation of the Emergency PPKM in Java-Bali was taken by the government to suppress the rate of COVID-19 which is still showing an exponential increase, including outside Java and Bali. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)