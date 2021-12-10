Indonesia to Become the Center of Sharia Economy in 2024

Jakarta, MINA – Sharia economy in Indonesia continues to grow from time to time. In 2020-2021 Indonesia is already in 4th place, increasing from the 9th position in 2014. With the growth and potential that exists, Indonesian President Joko Widodo is optimistic that Indonesia will soon become the center of the sharia economy.

“We hope that with the largest population, the largest Muslim population in the world at 87 percent or 207 million people, we have committed to become the center of the sharia economy in 2024 and we will strive for it,” said Widodo at the opening of the 4th Muslim Economic Congress. 2 Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) 2021 in Jakarta on Friday.

The President emphasized that all sectors of the Islamic economy will continue to be developed, such as the halal industry, sharia finance, sharia social finance, and sharia entrepreneurship.

“We will encourage everything because we are a country with the largest Muslim population in the world. I keep repeating this everywhere about this, so that other countries know that Indonesia is a country with the largest Muslim population in the world,” he said.

The President added that since December 1, Indonesia has held the presidency of the G20, which consists of developed countries with a gross domestic product (GDP) that is included in the world’s top 20. Even though Indonesia’s GDP is currently ranked 16th, a number of world institutions such as McKinsey, the World Bank, and the IMF predict that Indonesia will enter the top 4 in 2040-2045.

“But that’s not a small obstacle, the challenge is also not an easy challenge. There are conditions for us to get there, so that our estimated GDP at that time in 2040-2045 was approximately 23,000-27,000 (US dollars) income per capita, our society. A very large number, of course. However, it requires all of our hard work,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)