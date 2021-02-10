Indonesia Supports Palestinian Election, Reminds Importance of Unity

Dead Sea, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi reminded the importance of unity and solidity ahead of the planned presidential and parliamentary elections in Palestine.

“Strong unity is essential to ensure a successful election in Palestine,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister when meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki at Crown Plaza Jordan, Dead Sea on Wednesday.

In addition, she stated, Indonesia is ready to send observers at Maliki’s request in observing developments in the Palestinian election.

Retno also reminded the need to explore possible ways to resume peace talks.

“Indonesia is also ready to contribute to the peace negotiations with Israel,” he said.

The holding of presidential and parliamentary elections has been agreed upon by Palestinian political factions, including Hamas and Fatah, at a meeting in Cairo, Egypt in February 8-9, 2021.

Palestinian elections will be held in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem.

According to the decision of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the general elections will be held in three stages during the year, namely the legislature on May 22, the presidential election on July 31 and the National Assembly elections on August 31, 2021. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)