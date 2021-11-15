Indonesia Successfully Passes Resolution of Female Migrant Workers

New York, MINA – Indonesia successfully passed the resolution “Violence Against Women Migrant Workers” at the United Nations. This resolution is a biennial resolution in cooperation with the Philippines which is supported by 50 countries and ratified by consensus by all members of the United Nations.

The resolution focuses on protecting women migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring the state’s commitment to protecting their health rights. This includes access to healthcare services and COVID-19 vaccines.

“The protection of migrant workers, including women migrant workers, is a high priority on the agenda of the Indonesian government and also at the United Nations. In addition to their role in the essential sector, the foreign exchange contribution they generate is also important for 56 growth and post-pandemic recovery,” said Ambassador Mohammad K. Koba, Deputy Permanent Representative and Ad Interim Charge d’Affaires at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations in New York in press statement on Monday.

Mohammad explained that in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flow of remittances to Indonesia from 22 countries decreased sharply by 17.3 percent.

In addition, many migrant workers have been laid off as a result of the pandemic, which has an impact on the livelihoods of migrant workers’ families and the economy in rural areas. In addition, termination of employment also has an impact on a number of immigration and consular issues.

“This resolution itself has been initiated by Indonesia and the Philippines since 1993. The goal is to increase awareness of UN Members about the importance of respecting the rights of women workers and their families, especially protection from violence and human rights violations,” he added.

The ratification of the resolution, he continued, strengthens global recognition of Indonesia’s leadership in international forums, especially in the field of protection of migrant workers. (T/RE1)

