Indonesia Receives 500 Thousand Masks from UNDP

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government received a symbolic handover of aid for 500 thousand medical masks from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) which took place at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, Central Jakartan om Friday.

The assistance was handed over by UNDP Indonesia Resident Representative and received directly by the Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy for Logistics and Equipment of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that UNDP assistance was the fruit of the partnership and good relations that Indonesia had fostered through various multilateral forums.

Multilateral diplomacy not only works at the level of international norms, but also provides concrete benefits that touch directly on the layers of society exemplified through the distribution of aid in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

UNDP Indonesia Representative said that the distribution of aid in the form of medical masks was part of a program coordinated by UNDP for the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

In addition to medical masks, UNDP in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Office for Migration (IOM) has also sent the first wave of aid packages in the form of ventilators to Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)