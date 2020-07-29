Indonesia-NZ to Increase Trade Value to Rp. 40 Trillion

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said, Indonesia and New Zealand agreed to commit to increase the value of trade and investment to Rp 40 trillion or NZD 4 billion in 2024.

It is agreed in the “Plan of Action for Indonesia-New Zealand Comprehensive Partnership” for the period 2020-2024 which was signed on Wednesday virtually.

“I convey that the effort to achieve this target is not easy and requires hard work, especially with the existence of a pandemic,” the Indonesian Foreign Minister told media crews in online breafing press after the meeting.

For this reason, Indonesia hopes that New Zealand can simplify the Import Health Standard (HIS) process for the export of Indonesian fruits.

While in the investment sector, Indonesia noted that New Zealand investment in Indonesia increased in the first half of 2020, reaching US$ 9 million, compared to the same period last year of US$ 3.25 million.

The Plan of Action (PoA) between Indonesia and New Zealand is the first since the COVID-19 situation.

In addition to improvements in trade and investment, it was also agreed to increase cooperation in the MSME sector, including in the digital field and women’s participation.

Increasing cooperation in the renewable energy sector, as part of efforts to mitigate climate change.

Increasing education cooperation including in the field of scholarships and the commitment of the two countries in pandemic mitigation and post-pandemic economic recovery. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)