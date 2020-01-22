Indonesia Looks at Economic Impact of Coronavirus from China

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Finance is still observing the impact of coronavirus (N-CoV) that currently endemic in China and starting to spread to a number of countries.

The virus has now spread to the United States, which has shaken the country’s stock market.

The virus caused three major Wall Street indexes, namely the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq to plummet and several shares to fall.

Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani said that he had anticipated the domestic financial market and coordinated with other agencies such as the Ministry of Health who had taken various preventative measures so that the virus would not reach Indonesia.

“For the corona virus, we continue to anticipate diseases and threats. The Ministry of Health has also taken steps to observe, see and anticipate (the spread of the virus) at airports and hospitals, “Minister Sri Mulyani said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Previously, the Ministry of Health said that there was no known significant transmission of the coronavirus.

Indonesia still has not issued a ban on Chinese citizens visiting Indonesia or Indonesian citizens prohibiting visiting China.

“But, there is increased vigilance through travel advisory,” the Director General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Ministry of Health Anung Sugihantono said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)