Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Beijing, MINA – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that “Gaza belongs to Palestine and is an integral part of the Palestinian territory.”

He made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing, where he reiterated his country’s firm opposition to US President Donald Trump’s plan to “own” Gaza and transfer Palestinians to neighboring countries, Wafa News Agency reports.

Wang stressed that changing Gaza’s status by force will only bring chaos, not peace. He further stressed that if any major country truly cares about the people of Gaza, it should focus on promoting comprehensive and lasting peace, increase humanitarian assistance, and contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza, while respecting the principle that Palestine should be governed by Palestinians.

The Chinese FM also called on all parties in the Middle East to put aside their differences and support the State of Palestine. He urged the international community to work together to promote peace in the region.

Also Read: Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

Wang reiterated China’s role as a strategic partner to Middle Eastern countries and a staunch friend of Arab countries. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ansarallah Gives Israel Four Days Deadline to Allow Gaza Aid 

