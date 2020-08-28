Indonesia Leads the UN Security Council, Discussing Protection of Vital Objects from Cyber ​​Attacks

New York, MINA – Under the Indonesian Presidency, the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday 0discussed the protection of vital objects from cyber attacks.

The meeting, entitled “Cyber ​​Attacks Against Critical Infrastructure”, highlighted the prevalence of cyber attacks against vital objects and the importance of protection efforts for these various facilities.

“The increasing dependence of countries and international organizations on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in providing public services, demands more protection for vital objects (critical infrastructure), especially from cyber attacks,” said Indonesian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Dian Triansyah Djani while chairing the meeting held through the video-teleconferencing facility.

During the meeting, Indonesia raised a number of broad impacts from cyber attacks on vital objects, including for humanity, as well as strengthening national legislation and international norms in efforts to protect critical infrastructure.

Not only that, Indonesia also emphasized the importance of bilateral, regional and global efforts in advancing capacity building and mutual understanding and facing cyber security challenges.

“It is hoped that this meeting can be a manifestation of Indonesia’s real contribution in advancing global efforts to promote an open, safe, stable and peaceful ICT environment,” Ambassador Djani concluded.

The meeting was attended by all UN Security Council member countries, as well as the delivery of interventions from 23 other UN member countries. A number of partner countries, namely Belgium, Estonia and Vietnam, as well as the International Red Cross (ICRC) also sponsored the meeting.

Also participating as speakers were the President of the ICRC, Peter Maurer, Acting Assistant to the UN Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Ramesh Rajasingham, and Director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Affairs (UNIDIR), Renata Dwan. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)