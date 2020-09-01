Indonesia’s Presidency in the UNSC Ended this Month

New York, MINA – Indonesia has ended its duties as the Presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in August this year, at least four resolutions have been passed.

The four resolutions include: the extension of the mandate of the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the extension of the mandate of the peacekeeping mission in Somalia (UNSOM), the extension of the sanctions regime in Mali and the resolution on women peacekeeping personnel initiated by Indonesia.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the UN Security Council resolution regarding female peacekeeping personnel is the first resolution in the history of Indonesian diplomacy at the UN Security Council and is sponsored by 97 UN member countries, including all UN Security Council member countries.

In addition, a resolution proposed by Indonesia on countering terrorism has also received the support of 14 UN Security Council member countries, but it cannot be ratified due to a veto by one country. All UN Security Council member countries regret the use of veto against the resolution.

Under the Indonesian Presidency, the UN Security Council managed to carry out a total of 50 activities in both virtual and in-person formats.

Until the last day of the Presidency on August 31, 2020, Indonesia has chaired 12 open meetings, 12 closed meetings, five additional agendas, and 12 UNSC Subsidiary Body meetings. Apart from that, the UN Security Council also produced four resolutions, three Press Statements/Elements for the Press.

The Indonesian Presidency has held three signature events in which the Foreign Minister chaired two High-Level Open Debate meetings on Indonesian initiatives regarding peace building during a pandemic and the link between terrorism and organized crime.

In addition, Indonesia has also held an Arria Formula meeting regarding cyber attacks on vital infrastructure.

Not only a formal meeting of the UN Security Council, Indonesia has also initiated and chaired various other important meetings.

Indonesia led breakfast meetings and Sofa Talks with the UN Security Council Ambassadors at the Office of the Indonesian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, meetings with the UN Secretary General, briefings to UN members at the beginning and end of the Presidency, as well as briefings to NGOs and media that specifically cover the UN.

While holding the presidency, Indonesia continues to strive to play a role as a bridge builder, contribute to world peace amid the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguard the principles of international law. (L/ RE1)

