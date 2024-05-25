Select Language

UNSC Passes Draft Resolution on Protection of Humanitarian Personnel

Photo: AA

New York, MINA – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday passed a draft resolution on the protection of humanitarian personnel in conflict zones, Wafa reports.

The resolution, which expresses grave concern about the growing number of attacks, acts of violence, and threats against such personnel, passed with 14 votes in favour, zero against and one abstention.

According to the Security Council Report, the draft text urges countries to conduct “full, prompt, impartial and effective” investigations of violations of IHL and international human rights law committed against humanitarian and UN personnel and to take action against those responsible, in accordance with domestic and international law.

The draft resolution “condemns the unlawful denial of humanitarian access and the deprival of civilians of essential objects, which impede relief efforts and exacerbate conflict-induced food insecurity​​.”

Commenting on this UNSC resolution, Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s Permanent Observer to the UN, stated that the resolution could be viewed as mainly targeting the Israeli occupation authorities’ brutish behaviour in the Gaza Strip.

He noted that the resolution calls for halting Israel’s genocidal aggression on Gaza, protecting civilians as well as international and UN personnel, preventing incitement to violence and genocide and holding Israeli officials accountable for inciting genocide.

He added that this was another UNSC resolution that Israel should comply with regarding the protection of civilians and international personnel, providing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with basic necessities of life as quickly as needed, reaching a ceasefire to protect civilians and save innocent lives.

According to the UN, approximately 190 UN personnel were killed by Israeli army gunfire since the onset of the aggression on the Strip on October 7. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

