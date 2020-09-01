Indonesia Regrets UNSC Failed to Adopt the Resolution about Handling of Terrorists

The permanent representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the UN, Dian Triansyah Djani (photo special)

News York, MINA – Indonesia regrets that the UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution on the prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration (PRR) of terrorists, because of the non-concurrence vote from one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

In fact, the resolution which was proposed by Indonesia has received the support from 14 member states of the UN Security Council.

The permanent representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the UN, Dian Triansyah Djani, on Monday in his statement said that all UN Security Council member countries regretted the use of veto against the resolution.

The resolution aims to provide clear guidelines for member states to develop and implement a comprehensive PRR strategy.

In addition, the resolution builds on a strong prosecution aspect providing clear and practical elements of rehabilitation and reintegration to combat extremism and terrorism.

Indonesia recently ended the UN Security Council Presidency in August 2020 by completing 50 meeting activities, including producing four resolutions.

Meanwhile, the United States argues, the resolution does not cover an important part of the repatriation of foreign ISIS fighters and their families.

“This Indonesian resolution before us, which should strengthen the actions of the international community in counter terrorism, is worse than no resolution at all,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft as quoted by Deutsche Welle on Tuesday.

The US encourages the persecution of foreign ISIS fighters and rehabilitation in their home countries. But European countries such as Britain and France disagreed because of fears of strong resistance from society or terrorist attacks on their territory.

European countries also think it will be difficult to collect evidence of the crimes of their citizens who fought for ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (T / RE1)

