UNSC Passed A Resolution on Female Personnel for Peace Missions

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani (photo of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

New York, MINA – Indonesia’s multilateral diplomacy has made another brilliant achievement. On Friday, the UN Security Council passed by consensus Resolution 2538 (2020) regarding female personnel in UN peacekeeping missions.

Resolution 2538 (2020) is the first resolution in the history of Indonesian diplomacy in the UN Security Council.

“This resolution is a form of Indonesia’s real contribution in enhancing the role of women as agents of peace, especially in UN peacekeeping missions,” said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a press statement on Saturday.

The resolution that was initiated by Indonesia was sponsored by 97 UN countries, including all members of the UN Security Council.

This is an important breakthrough, because for the first time the UN Security Council has passed a resolution that specifically addresses the role of female world peacekeepers.

Some of the main elements contained in the Resolution include the need to increase the number of female personnel in UN missions, training and capacity building cooperation, establishing networks and databases for female personnel, enhancing safety and security, providing special facilities and facilities for female personnel, and UN cooperation with regional organization.

The resolution is also classified as rare because it is co-sponsored by all members of the UN Security Council. The support from 97 UN countries is the success of Indonesia’s multilateral diplomacy efforts.

The broad support proves Indonesia’s role as a “bridge builder”, which has not only succeeded in bridging differences in positions, but also in unifying members of the UN Security Council.

“Support for this Indonesian initiative is inseparable from Indonesia’s diplomacy, credibility and track record in UN peacekeeping missions, including the progress of Indonesian female personnel in various UN missions,” said Indonesian Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani.

So far, Indonesian women’s peacekeeping forces have been recognized for their role in getting closer to local communities in conflict areas, especially in protecting women and children.

Currently, the number of female UN peacekeepers is 5,327 or 6.4 percent of the total 82,245 personnel.

Indonesia is one of the largest contributors to female personnel with 158 personnel serving in seven UN missions namely Lebanon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Darfur, Mali and Western Sahara. Since 1999, Indonesia has sent more than 570 female personnel to various UN peacekeeping missions.

The UN Security Council meeting under Indonesia’s leadership on Friday also passed the UN Security Council resolution regarding the extension of the mandate of the peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the resolution on the UN mission in Somalia (UNSOM). (L/ RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)