Indonesia’s Voice on Palestinian issue Supported by Majority of UNSC Members

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that Indonesia’s voice on the Palestinian issue received support from the majority of the UN Security Council members.

“I am very happy to see Indonesia’s vote supported by the majority of the UN Security Council member countries,” said Retno in a media conference on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Indonesia as President of the UN Security Council in August 2020 has chaired a virtual meeting related to developments in the Middle East including the Palestinian issue.

“Consistently, Indonesia continues to encourage the international community to continue to reject the illegal annexation of Palestine,” said the Foreign Minister.

During the meeting, Indonesia encouraged the resumption of the diplomacy and negotiation process, especially between related parties in the region.

“We also underline that the most important thing for Palestine is a solution that is just, peaceful and comprehensive,” continued the first female Indonesian Foreign Minister.

The majority of UN Security Council member states at the meeting also supported the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution and applicable international parameters.

The UN Security Council is one of the six main organs of the United Nations, with the main mandate to maintain international peace and security.

The UN Security Council is held by five permanent members and ten non-permanent members who are elected.

Indonesia itself has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council four times, namely in the 1973-1974, 1995-1996, 2007-2008 and 2019-2020 periods. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)