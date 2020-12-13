Abbas Visits Qatar to Discuss Palestinian Issue

Doha, MINA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will arrive in Doha on Sunday on an official visit and meet Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the latest developments in Palestine.

The Emir of Qatar’s office said President Abbas would arrive in Doha on Sunday evening on an official visit. Quds Press reports.

The statement said Abbas would meet Emir Sheikh Tamim on Monday to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, as well as the latest Palestinian developments.

The visit to Qatar comes after Abbas’ two visits at the end of last month to Jordan and Egypt.

Abbas met King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and discussed developments in the Palestinian issue and peace in the Middle East. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)